COVID-19 in South Dakota: 585 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,115; Active cases at 7,725

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases were announced in Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

With 585 new total COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, the state’s total case count is now at 142,330, up from Wednesday (141,745). While the difference in the total case count reported Thursday and Wednesday equals 585, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (443) and antigen, or new probable, cases (144), there were 587 new cases.

Active cases are now at 7,725, up from Wednesday (7,714).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,115, up 6 from Wednesday (2,109). The deaths were all men in the following age groups: 1 in the 40-49 age range; 2 in the 50-59 age group; 1 in the 60-69 age group; 2 in the 70-79 age group. New deaths were reported in the following counties: Custer, Fall River, Minnehaha (3), and Pennington.

Current hospitalizations are at 203, down from Wednesday (226). Total hospitalizations are now at 7,263, up from Wednesday (7,244).

Total recovered cases are now at 132,490, up from Wednesday (131,922). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.2% for September 15 through September 22.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,472,025 total tests reported as of Thursday, up 5,810 from 1,466,215 total tests reported Wednesday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 58 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are 326 confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Thursday, 63.73% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.13% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 433,377 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 315,683 of the Moderna vaccine and 27,833 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 152,113 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna, an increase of 143 over the previous report. 206,475 persons have received two doses of Pfizer, up 471 people.