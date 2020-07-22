COVID-19 in South Dakota: 58 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 119; Active cases at 799

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota are back under 800, according to the South Dakota Department of Health’s daily test result update.

There were 58 new positive cases of COVID-19 announced on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 8,077, up from Tuesday (8,019). Total recoveries from the virus increased to 7,159, up from Tuesday (7,081).

Active cases decreased to 799 from 820 on Tuesday. The death toll went up to 119 with a new death reported as a woman in the 50 – 59 age group from Pennington County.

The number of current hospitalizations went down to 56 from Tuesday (62). Total hospitalizations increased to 790 from Tuesday (776).

There are now 92,981 negative test results in the state, up from Tuesday (91,826).

A total of 1,213 new test results were reported Wednesday; there were 1,191 new test results reported Tuesday.

