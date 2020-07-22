COVID-19 in South Dakota: 58 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 119; Active cases at 799

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota are back under 800, according to the South Dakota Department of Health’s daily test result update.

There were 58 new positive cases of COVID-19 announced on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 8,077, up from Tuesday (8,019). Total recoveries from the virus increased to 7,159, up from Tuesday (7,081).

Active cases decreased to 799 from 820 on Tuesday. The death toll went up to 119 with a new death reported as a woman in the 50 – 59 age group from Pennington County.

The number of current hospitalizations went down to 56 from Tuesday (62). Total hospitalizations increased to 790 from Tuesday (776).

There are now 92,981 negative test results in the state, up from Tuesday (91,826).

A total of 1,213 new test results were reported Wednesday; there were 1,191 new test results reported Tuesday.

Review the latest COVID-19 data for South Dakota and surrounding states online

See More

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests