COVID-19 in South Dakota: 58 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 46; Active cases at 1,125

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll increased to 46 with two new deaths announced on Tuesday by state health officials.

One of the new deaths was listed in the 80+ age range, while the other was in the 50-59 age range. One death was a male and the other was a female. One was listed in Minnehaha County and one was in Pennington County, the second death announced in that county.

There were 58 new positive cases of the coronavirus announced Tuesday, bringing South Dakota’s total to 4,085, up from Monday (4,027). Active case numbers decreased to 1,125, 74 fewer than Monday (1,199).

Recoveries are at 2,914, 130 more than Monday (2,784).

Current hospitalizations remained at 77. Total hospitalizations increased to 327, up from Monday (316).

Negative tests are at 25,624, up from Monday (25,018). There were 664 total tests reported on Tuesday.

Minnehaha County is now at 3,165 total positive cases with 2,346 recoveries. There have been 40 deaths in the state’s largest county.

Brown County tied Lincoln County for the second-most total positive cases. There are now 205 cases in Brown County, up from Monday (200). Lincoln County is at 205, up from Monday (201). Pennington County is at 74 total cases.

