COVID-19 in South Dakota: 578 total new cases; Death toll remains at 2,069; Active cases at 5,370

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 550 new COVID-19 cases were announced in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 578 new total cases reported on Wednesday. The state’s total case count is now at 132,837 up from Tuesday (132,259). While the difference in the total case count reported Wednesday and Tuesday equals 578, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (473) and antigen, or new probable, cases (106), there were 579 new cases.

Active cases are now at 5,370, up from Tuesday (5,035).

The death toll from COVID-19 remains the same as Tuesday at 2,069.

Current hospitalizations are at 229, up from Tuesday (216). Total hospitalizations are now at 6,835, up from Tuesday (6,819).

Total recovered cases are now at 125,398, up from Tuesday (125,155). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 15.7% for Aug. 24 through Aug. 30.

The state health department has removed the “total persons negative” column from its COVID-19 Dashboard Tables tab. DOH spokesman Daniel Bucheli told KELOLAND News the department will provide a “Total Persons Tested” and “Total Tests Reported” table each month. South Dakota Department of Health to report persons tested, total tests for COVID-19 in monthly report.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There’s been 1,372,591 total tests reported as of Wednesday, up 5,920 from Tuesday (1,366,671).

57 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There were 29 new cases of Delta variant found in South Dakota. The total number of cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota is at 140.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 16 cases of B.1.429 and B.1427 variants (Epsilon variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Wednesday, 61.95% of the population 12-year-olds and above has received at least one dose while 56.41% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 415,418 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 310,333 of the Moderna vaccine and 26,569 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 149,513 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 197,622 who have received two doses of Pfizer.

The number of people who completed the Pfizer vaccine went up by 764 patients; 96 people completed the Moderna vaccine series.