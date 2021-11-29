COVID-19 in South Dakota: 575 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,328; Active cases at 7,253

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 575 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, bringing the state’s total case count to 164,867, up from Wednesday (164,292).

This is the first update since last week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The number of active cases reported on Monday is at 7,253, up from Wednesday (7,080).

There were eight new deaths reported, bringing the total to 2,328. The new deaths were five men and three women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (2), 70-79 (1) and 80+(5). Deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Brown (2), Custer, Gregory, McPherson, Minnehaha and Moody.

Current hospitalizations are at 234, up from Wednesday (231). Total hospitalizations are at 8,362, up from Wednesday (8,339).

Total recovered cases are now at 155,286, up from Wednesday (154,892).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,698,077 total tests reported as of Monday, up 4,470 from 1,693,607 total tests Wednesday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 17.2% for Nov. 19 – 25.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 60 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 964 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of 55 over the previous report.

There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

On Wednesday, November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

As of Monday, 64.04% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 53.28% have completed the vaccination series. 14.42% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 556,701 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 400,933 of the Moderna vaccine and 33,409 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 166,896 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 228,393 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 65,386 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 47,671 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 1,251 have received a Janssen booster.