COVID-19 in South Dakota: 571 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,320; Active cases at 7,080

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 571 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total case count to 164,292, up from Tuesday (163,721).

The number of active cases reported on Wednesday is at 7,080 up from Tuesday (6,950).

There were two new deaths reported, bringing the total to 2,320.

Current hospitalizations are at 231, down from Tuesday (237). Total hospitalizations are at 8,339, up from Tuesday (8,313).

Total recovered cases are now at 154,892, up from Tuesday (154,453).

CLICK HERE TO VIEW latest COVID-19 case numbers for South Dakota

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,693,607 total tests reported as of Wednesday, up 4,878 from 1,688,729 total tests reported Tuesday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 15.8% for Nov. 16 – 22.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 65 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 909 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of 12 over the previous report.

There have been 175 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

On Wednesday, November 24 the South Dakota Department of Health updated how they report the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the department of health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

As of Wednesday, 63.82% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 53.25% have completed the vaccination series. 14.16% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 554,194 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 399,164 of the Moderna vaccine and 33,318 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 166,819 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 228,228 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 64,431 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 46,468 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 1,216 have received a Janssen booster.