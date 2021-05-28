COVID-19 in South Dakota: 57 total new cases; Death toll remains at 2,010; Active cases at 391

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active coronavirus cases are now under 400 in South Dakota as they continue to drop according to Friday’s update from the state Department of Health.

The last time active cases of COVID-19 were below 400 was on April 10, 2020 (353). Active cases are now at 391, down from Thursday (416).

On Friday, 57 new cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,162 up from Thursday (124,105).

While the difference in the total case count reported (124,162) and (124,105) equals 57, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (38) and antigen, or new probable, cases (20), there were 58 new cases.

There were six new deaths reported on Friday. The deaths reported were one woman and five men were listed in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1); 60-69 (2); 70-79 (1) and 80+ (2).

The death toll is now at 2,010.

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 49, compared to Thursday (49). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 7,588.

Total recovered cases are now at 121,761, up from Thursday (121,685).

There are 156 cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1., two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.\

Total persons who tested negative is now at 355,197, up from Thursday (354,822).

There were 432 new persons tested in the data reported Friday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 13.1%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 4.1%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 5.5%.

As of Friday, 54.32% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 49.22% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 344,648 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 287,169 of the Moderna vaccine and 20,112 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 137,951 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 163,468 who have received two doses of Pfizer.