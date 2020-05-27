COVID-19 in South Dakota: 57 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 54; Active cases at 1,037

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of people who’ve died from COVID-19 in South Dakota is now at 54.

The South Dakota Department of Health case tracker shows two men and two women have died. The victims are in the following age ranges: 30-39, 50-59 and two in the 60-69 range. They were from Brown County, Todd County and two from Minnehaha County. State epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton says the person in the 30-39 age range did not have underlying health conditions.

The number of active cases in the state is now at 1,037, down 38 from Tuesday (1,075).

There were 57 new positive cases on Wednesday, bringing the total throughout the pandemic to 4,710. (Tuesday: 4,653)

101 patients are in the hospital with COVID-19, down 5 from Tuesday (106). Total hospitalizations stand at 391, up 13 from Tuesday (378).

3,619 patients have recovered from COVID-19; that’s up 91 from Tuesday (3,528).

There have been 33,296 total negative tests in the state, up 911 from the previous day.