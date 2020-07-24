COVID-19 in South Dakota: 57 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 122; Active cases at 817

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Current hospitalizations from COVID-19 remain low in South Dakota, according to Friday’s update from the state department of health.

The death toll increased by one to 122. The new death was a man listed in the age range 50-59.

On Friday, 57 new positive coronavirus cases were announced, which brought the state’s total positive case count to 8,200, up from Thursday (8,143). The number of recoveries increased by 47 to 7,261, up from Thursday (7,214).

Active cases increased to 817 from Thursday (808).

Current hospitalizations in South Dakota are at the lowest rates since mid-April. After falling to 50 on Thursday, the number of South Dakotans currently in the hospital for COVID-19 is down to 45. Total hospitalizations increased to 796, up from Thursday (792).

There are now 95,290 negative persons tested, up from Thursday (94,393).

A total of 954 new test results were reported on Friday.

