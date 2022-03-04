SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported seven COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,827, up from Thursday (2,820). The deaths were one man and six women in the following age ranges: 20-29 (1); 60-69 (1); 70-79 (5). Deaths were reported in the following counties: Bon Homme, Brookings, Custer, Dewey, Hutchinson, Minnehaha and Perkins.

Active cases are now at 3,754, down from Thursday (3,940).

For the week of Feb. 28, 51 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 127 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from Thursday (142). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,580 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 57 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 236,276, up from Thursday (236,221). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 7.9% for Feb. 24 – March 2.

The number of recovered cases is at 229,695.

There have been 1,528 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 713.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 71.27% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.38% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 32.10% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 669,490 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 467,092 of the Moderna vaccine and 37,509 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 174,003 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 256,965 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 116,179 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 174,003 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,652 have received a Janssen booster.