SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,687, up from Thursday (2,677). The new deaths include five males and five females in the following age ranges: 2 in the 60-69, 4 in the 70-79, 4 in the 80+. Deaths were reported in these counties: 5 in Minnehaha; one each in Brown, Meade, Oglala Lakota, Pennington and Todd.

All 66 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 354 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from Thursday (344). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,208 total people who have been hospitalized.

On Friday, there were 569 total new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 230,240, up from Thursday (229,671). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

As of Feb. 3, the DOH has combined antigen and PCR COVID-19 numbers to list a total number of confirmed (PCR) and probable (antigen) cases. KELOLAND had combined the PCR and antigen results prior to this for reporting the total number of new cases, but we did previously track the separated antigen and PCR cases.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 27.8% for Jan. 27 – Feb. 2.

Active cases are now at 25,052, down from Thursday (27,003).

The number of recovered cases is at 202,501.

There have been 1,420 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of 91. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

There are 302 Omicron cases.

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 69.81% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 57.06% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 30.51% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 651,010 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 455,690 of the Moderna vaccine and 36,778 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 170,688 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 250,253 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 110,564 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 84,823 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,521 have received a Janssen booster.