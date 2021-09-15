COVID-19 in South Dakota: 568 total new cases; Death toll increases to 2,093; Active cases at 7,364

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 550 new COVID-19 cases were announced in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

With 568 new total COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, the state’s total case count is now at 138,860 up from Tuesday (138,292).

Active cases are now at 7,364, up from Tuesday (7,263).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,093, up one from Tuesday (2,092). The new death was a man from Pennington County in the 30 -39 year old age group.

Current hospitalizations are at 204, down from Tuesday (215). Total hospitalizations are now at 7,100, up from Tuesday (7,090).

Total recovered cases are now at 129,403, up from Tuesday (128,937). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 14.2% for September 7 through September 13.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,433,766 total tests reported as of Wednesday, up 6,707 from 1,427,059 total tests reported on Tuesday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 53 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate. Three counties (Jerauld, Potter and Sully) are listed as “low” community spread.

There’s been 289 confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 1 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant). An unknown variant case has also been found.

As of Wednesday, 63.17% of the population 12-year-olds and above has received at least one dose while 57.46% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 427,028 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 313,856 of the Moderna vaccine and 27,346 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 151,117 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 202,975 who have received two doses of Pfizer.

The number of people who completed the Pfizer vaccine went up by 621 patients; 447 people completed the Moderna vaccine series.