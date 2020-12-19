COVID-19 in South Dakota: 564 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,350; Active cases decrease to 8,496

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-one new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Saturday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 1,350. There have been 404 deaths reported in December. The new deaths were 14 men and 7 women in the following age ranges: 50-59 (3); 60-60 (5); 70-79 (6) and 80+ (7).

On Saturday, 564 new total coronavirus cases were reported bringing the state’s total case count to 94,336, up from Friday (93,772). Total recovered cases are now at 84,490, up from Thursday. (83,670).

Active cases are now at 8,496, down from Friday (8,773).

Current hospitalizations are now at 365, down from Friday (406). Total hospitalizations are at 5,385, up from Thursday (5,348).

Total persons tested negative is now at 265,846, up from Friday (264,794).

There were 1,616 new persons tested reported on Saturday. Saturday’s new person tested positivity rate is 35%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 17.9%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 16.1%.

Only 9 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as not having “substantial” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Saturday, 6,198 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered to 6,198 total persons. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.