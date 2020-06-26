Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 56 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 88; Active cases at 795

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 56 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 88; Active cases at 795

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus is up to 88 in South Dakota, up 1 from 87 on Thursday. According to data from the South Dakota Department of Health, the victim was a woman 80+ years old from Pennington County.

There were 56 new COVID-19 positive cases announced on Thursday, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 6,535, up from Thursday (6,479). Total recoveries are at 5,652, up 60 from Thursday (5,592).    

Active cases are now at 795, down from Thursday when that number was at 800.

Current hospitalizations are now at 79, which is the same as Thursday (79). Total hospitalizations increased to 639, up 7 from Thursday (632). 

There are 70,480 total negative test results announced, up from Thursday (69,375).

The number of test results reported since Thursday is 1,161.

See More

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 
More Contests