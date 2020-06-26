COVID-19 in South Dakota: 56 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 88; Active cases at 795

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus is up to 88 in South Dakota, up 1 from 87 on Thursday. According to data from the South Dakota Department of Health, the victim was a woman 80+ years old from Pennington County.

There were 56 new COVID-19 positive cases announced on Thursday, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 6,535, up from Thursday (6,479). Total recoveries are at 5,652, up 60 from Thursday (5,592).

Active cases are now at 795, down from Thursday when that number was at 800.

Current hospitalizations are now at 79, which is the same as Thursday (79). Total hospitalizations increased to 639, up 7 from Thursday (632).

There are 70,480 total negative test results announced, up from Thursday (69,375).

The number of test results reported since Thursday is 1,161.