COVID-19 in South Dakota: 555 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,277; Active cases at 6,290

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Seven new COVID-19 deaths reported in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,277, up from Tuesday (2,270). The new deaths include four men and three women in the following age ranges: 40-49, 70-79 (3) and 80+ (3) and the following counites: Brown, Butte (2), Custer, Hughes, Hyde, Pennington and Roberts. One death was moved from Minnehaha County.

There were 555 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday bringing the state’s total case count to 158,822, up from Tuesday (158,267).

CLICK TO REVIEW COVID-19 data for South Dakota

The number of active cases reported on Wednesday is at 6,290, up from Tuesday (6,083).

Current hospitalizations are at 233, up from Tuesday (231). Total hospitalizations are at 8,066, up from Tuesday (8,047).

Total recovered cases are now at 150,255, up from Tuesday (149,914).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,645,481 total tests reported as of Wednesday, up 5,566 from 1,639,915 total tests reported Tuesday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 14.8% for Nov. 2-8.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 64 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 689 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Tuesday. October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Wednesday, 68.48% the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.57% have completed the vaccination series. 11.5% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 526,520 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 373,425 of the Moderna vaccine and 31,899 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 164,385 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 225,135 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 53,381 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 28,706 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 690 have received a Janssen booster.