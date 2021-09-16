COVID-19 in South Dakota: 552 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,096; Active cases at 7,526

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 550 new COVID-19 cases were announced in Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

With 552 new total COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, the state’s total case count is now at 139,412, up from Wednesday (138,860). While the difference in the total case count reported Thursday and Wednesday equals 552, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (433) and antigen, or new probable, cases (120), there were 453 new cases.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 case numbers for South Dakota and surrounding areas

Active cases are now at 7,526, up from Wednesday (7,364).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,096, up from Wednesday (2,093). The new deaths were three men in the following age groups: 1 in the 30-39 age group, 1 in the 50-59 age group and 1 in the 80+ age group.

Current hospitalizations are at 214, up from Wednesday (204). Total hospitalizations are now at 7,128, up from Wednesday (7,100).

Total recovered cases are now at 129,790, up from Wednesday (129,403). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 14.0% for September 8 through September 14.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,439,873 total tests reported as of Thursday, up 6,107 from 1,433,766 total tests reported on Wednesday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 53 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate. Three counties (Jerauld, Potter and Sully) are listed as “low” community spread.

There was one new Delta variant case reported, bring the total to 290 confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Thursday, 63.25% of the population 12-year-olds and above has received at least one dose while 57.54% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 427,832 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 314,131 of the Moderna vaccine and 27,406 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 151,264 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 203,364 who have received two doses of Pfizer.

The number of people who completed the Pfizer vaccine went up by 389 patients; 147 people completed the Moderna vaccine series.