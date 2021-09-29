COVID-19 in South Dakota: 552 new total cases; Death toll remains at 2,133; Active cases at 7,461

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 cases decreased in South Dakota for the third time this week, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Wednesday, there were 552 new total COVID-19 cases reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 144,546, up from Tuesday (143,995).

Active cases are now at 7,461, down from Tuesday (7,600).

The death toll from COVID-19 remained at 2,133. It’s the first day the state did not report a new COVID-19 death since Sept. 1.

Current hospitalizations are at 205, up from Monday (200). Total hospitalizations are now at 7,378, up from Tuesday (7,359).

Total recovered cases are now at 134,952, up from Tuesday (134,262). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.6% for Sept. 21through Sept. 27.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,495,803 total tests reported as of Wednesday, up from 1,489,645 total tests reported Tuesday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 61 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are 336 confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Wednesday, 64% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 437,805 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 317,066 of the Moderna vaccine and 28,068 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 152,760 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna, an increase of 92 over the previous report. There’s been 208,713 persons have received two doses of Pfizer, up 238 people.