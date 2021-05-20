COVID-19 in South Dakota: 55 total new cases; Death toll increased to 2,001; Active cases at 634

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota surpassed 2,000 deaths from COVID-19, but active cases continued to drop according to Thursday’s update from the state Department of Health.

On Thursday, 55 new cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 123,877, up from Wednesday (123,822).

Active cases are now at 634, down from Wednesday (674).

There were seven deaths reported on Thursday. The deaths were all men in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1), 60-69 (3), 70-79 (2) and 80+(1).

The death toll is now at 2,001.

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 57, compared to Wednesday (53). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 7,538.

Total recovered cases are now at 121,154, up from Tuesday (121,078).

There are 154 cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1. Two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 352,302, up from Wednesday (351,848).

There were 509 new persons tested in the data reported Thursday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 10.8%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 3.6%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 2.5%.

Vaccine numbers

As of Thursday, 53.33% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 48.25% have completed the vaccination series.

As of Thursday, the total number of persons administered at least one dose of the vaccine is 343,187. There’s been 336,918 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 282,439 of the Moderna vaccine and 19,103 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 134,476 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 160,789 who have received two doses of Pfizer.