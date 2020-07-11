COVID-19 in South Dakota: 55 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 109; Active cases at 875

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Coronavirus deaths in South Dakota increased by two on Saturday, according to the state department of health.

The new deaths were listed as two men. One new death was listed in the 60-69 age range and the other death was listed in the 70-79 age range. The state’s death toll is now at 109.

On Saturday, 55 new positive cases were announced, bringing the state’s total positive cases to 7,454, up from Friday (7,401). There have been 6,470 recoveries, 62 more than Friday (6,408).

Active cases are now at 875, down from Friday (886).

Current hospitalizations are 65, the same as Friday. Total hospitalizations are at 738, up from Friday (726).

There have been a total of 82,152 negative tests, up from Thursday (81,141).

On Saturday, a total of 1,066 new test results were reported.