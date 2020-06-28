COVID-19 in South Dakota: 55 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 91; Active cases at 838

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The latest COVID-19 case count in South Dakota as of Sunday.

There were 55 new COVID-19 positive cases announced on Sunday, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 6,681, up from Saturday (6,626). Total recoveries are at 5,752, up 35 from Saturday (5,717).

Active cases are now at 838, up from Saturday when that number was at 818.

Current hospitalizations are now at 75, up from Saturday (73). Total hospitalizations increased to 652, up 7 from Saturday (645).

There are 72,212 total negative test results announced, up from Saturday (71,474).

There were 793 new tests reported by the department of health Sunday.