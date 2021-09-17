COVID-19 in South Dakota: 544 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,100; Active cases at 7,794

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 500 new COVID-19 cases were announced in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

With 544 new total COVID-19 cases reported Friday, the state’s total case count is now at 139,956, up from Thursday (139,412).

Active cases are now at 7,794, up from Thursday (7,526).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,100, up from the same as Thursday (2,096). The four new deaths are two men and two women in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1), 50-59 (1), 70-79 (1) and 80+ (1).

Current hospitalizations are at 214, the same as Thursday (214). Total hospitalizations are now at 7,153, up from Thursday (7,128).

Total recovered cases are now at 130,062, up from Thursday (129,790). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.8% for September 9 through September 15.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,446,754 total tests reported as of Friday, up 6,881 from 1,439,873 total tests reported on Thursday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 53 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate. Three counties (Jerauld, Potter and Sully) are listed as “low” community spread.

There were two new Delta variant case reported, bring the total to 292 confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Friday, 63.37% of the population 12-year-olds and above has received at least one dose while 57.68% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 429,082 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 314,445 of the Moderna vaccine and 27,593 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 151,422 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 204,092 who have received two doses of Pfizer.

The number of people who completed the Pfizer vaccine series went up by 728 patients; 158 people completed the Moderna vaccine series.