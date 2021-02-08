COVID-19 in South Dakota: 54 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,809; Active cases at 2,308

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota are at 2,308, according to data reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

According to the latest update, 54 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 109,283, up from Sunday (109,229). Total recovered cases are now at 105,116, up from Sunday (105,104).

The South Dakota Department of Health reported no new deaths due to COVID-19 in Monday’s update. The death toll remains at 1,809.

Current hospitalizations are at 112, down from Sunday (113). Total hospitalizations are at 6,377.

Total persons negative is now at 298,513, up from Sunday (298,234).

There were 333 new persons tested reported on Monday. Monday’s new person tested positivity rate is 16.2%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 6.8%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 7.0%.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Monday, 59,049 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 66,272 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 86,304 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 20,463 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 18,554 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.