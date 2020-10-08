COVID-19 in South Dakota: 536 total new cases; Death toll rises to 272; Active cases at 4,673

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Fourteen more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19, according to the latest update from the state department of health.

The death toll increased to 272. Of the 14 new deaths reported, six are men and eight are women with twelve in the 80+ age range and two in the 60-69 age range. The new deaths were in the following counties: One in Bennett, one in Davison, one in Jerauld, one in Lyman, two in Turner, three in Gregory, two in Lincoln and three in Minnehaha.

On Thursday, there were 536 new total coronavirus cases announced, bringing the state’s total to 26,441, up from Wednesday (25,906). Total recoveries are now at 21,496, up 359 from Wednesday (21,137).

On Wednesday, the DOH added “probable cases” to case counts. A probable case includes persons with positive antigen test for SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. There were 7 “probable cases” announced with 529 new confirmed cases. Confirmed cases are people with positive RT-PCR tests.

The state added 480 new “probable cases” to the total case count on Thursday. There are 26,441 total cases (25,961 confirmed cases and 480 probable cases).

Active cases are at 4,673, up from Wednesday (4,511).

Current hospitalizations are now at 284, up from Wednesday (273). Total hospitalizations are at 1,717 up from Wednesday (1,697).

Total persons tested negative is now at 184,850, up from Wednesday (182,874).

There were 2,511 new persons tested reported on Thursday.