COVID-19 in South Dakota: 535 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,071; Active cases at 5,688

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 500 new COVID-19 cases were announced in Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 535 new total cases reported on Thursday. The state’s total case count is now at 133,372, up from Wednesday (132,837).

Active cases are now at 5,688, up from Wednesday (5,370).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,071, up from Wednesday (2,069). The new deaths were two men; one was in the 70-79 age group and the other is in the 80-89 age group

Current hospitalizations are at 218, down from Wednesday (229). Total hospitalizations are now at 6,870, up from Wednesday (6,835).

Total recovered cases are now at 125,613, up from Wednesday (125,398). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 15.2% for Aug. 25 through Aug. 31.

The state health department has removed the “total persons negative” column from its COVID-19 Dashboard Tables tab. DOH spokesman Daniel Bucheli told KELOLAND News the department will provide a “Total Persons Tested” and “Total Tests Reported” table each month. South Dakota Department of Health to report persons tested, total tests for COVID-19 in monthly report.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There’s been 1,377,384 total tests reported as of Thursday, up 4,793 from Wednesday (1,372,591).

57 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

The total number of cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota is at 140.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 16 cases of B.1.429 and B.1427 variants (Epsilon variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Thursday, 62.08% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 56.5% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 416,523 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 310,663 of the Moderna vaccine and 26,653 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 149,663 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 198,087 who have received two doses of Pfizer.

The number of people who completed the Pfizer vaccine went up by 465 patients; 150 people completed the Moderna vaccine series.