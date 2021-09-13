COVID-19 in South Dakota: 528 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,088; Active cases at 7,226

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 528 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Monday. The state’s total case count is now at 137,300, up from Friday (136,772).

Active cases are now at 7,226, up from Friday (7,032).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,088, up from Friday (2,084). The deaths include two men and two women in the following age ranges: 50-59 (2); 70-79 (1); 80+ (1).

Current hospitalizations are at 197, down from Friday (203). Total hospitalizations are now at 7,032, up from Thursday (7,020).

Total recovered cases are now at 127,986, up from Friday (127,656). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 14.4% for September 3 through September 9.

The state health department has removed the “total persons negative” column from its COVID-19 Dashboard Tables tab. DOH spokesman Daniel Bucheli told KELOLAND News the department will provide a “Total Persons Tested” and “Total Tests Reported” table each month. South Dakota Department of Health to report persons tested, total tests for COVID-19 in monthly report.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,418,064 total tests reported as of Monday, up 5,810 from 1,412,254 total tests reported on Friday.

53 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

The total number of cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring went up by 88, for a total of 287.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 16 cases of B.1.429 and B.1427 variants (Epsilon variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Monday, 62.91% of the population 12-year-olds and above has received at least one dose while 57.18% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 424,183 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 313,081 of the Moderna vaccine and 27,175 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 150,730 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 201,485 who have received two doses of Pfizer.

The number of people who completed the Pfizer vaccine went up by 494 patients; 162 people completed the Moderna vaccine series.