COVID-19 in South Dakota: 521 total new cases; Death toll at 2,281; Active cases at 6,496

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were four new COVID-19 deaths reported in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health, bringing the total to 2,281, up from 2,277 on Wednesday.

Due to the Veterans Day holiday on Thursday, no new numbers were reported.

The new deaths include two men and two women in the following age ranges: 70-79 (1); 80+ (3). Deaths were reported in the following counties: Hyde, Mellette, Minnehaha and Pennington.

There were 521 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Friday bringing the state’s total case count to 159,343, up from Wednesday (158,822).

The number of active cases reported on Friday is at 6,496, up from Wednesday (6,290).

Current hospitalizations are at 233, the same as Wednesday (233). Total hospitalizations are at 8,087, up from Wednesday (8,066).

Total recovered cases are now at 150,566, up from Wednesday (150,255).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,650,574 total tests reported as of Friday, up 5,093 from 1,645,481 total tests reported Wednesday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 15.3% for Nov. 4 – 10.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 61 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 689 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Friday, 68.68% the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.62% have completed the vaccination series. 11.83% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 528,411 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 375,751 of the Moderna vaccine and 32,032 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 164,480 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 225,347 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 54,227 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 30,302 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 731 have received a Janssen booster.