COVID-19 in South Dakota: 520 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,253; Active cases at 5,662

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 520 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total case count to 156,123, up from Tuesday (155,603).

Four new COVID-19 deaths was reported in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll from COVID-19 is at 2,253, up from Tuesday (2,249). The new deaths include two men and two women in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1); 60-69 (1); 70-79 (2). Counties reporting new deaths include: Lawrence; Pennington (2); Tripp.

The number of active cases reported on Wednesday is at 5,662, up from Tuesday (5,513).

Current hospitalizations are at 187, down from Tuesday (202). Total hospitalizations are at 7,909, up from Tuesday (7,896).

Total recovered cases are now at 148,208, up from Tuesday (147,841). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.4% for October 26 – Nov. 1.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,618,390 total tests reported as of Wednesday, up 4,674 from 1,613,716 total tests reported on Tuesday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 58 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 649 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Wednesday, 67.92% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.29% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 517,818 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 359,402 of the Moderna vaccine and 31,118 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 163,685 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 223,944 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 47,917 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot and 17,638 have received a 3rd Moderna dose.