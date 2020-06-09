COVID-19 in South Dakota: 52 new positive cases; Death toll at 68; Active cases at 972

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus increased to 68 with three new deaths announced by the South Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday.

There were 52 new positive cases announced, bringing the state’s total to 5,523, up from Monday (5,471). Total recoveries are at 4,483, up 80 from Monday (4,403).

Active cases in South Dakota are at 972, down 31 from Monday (1,003).

There are 90 people currently in the hospital for COVID-19, down from Monday (92). Total hosptializations are at 487, up from Monday (482).

The deaths include one man and two women. The new deaths were reported in the 50-59 year age group and two in the 80+ age group. The deaths happened in Lake, Minnehaha and Pennington Counties.

Negative tests are at 53,626, up from Monday (52,348).

Minnehaha County has 270 active cases, while Beadle County is at 189 and Pennington County is at 170.