COVID-19 in South Dakota: 513 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,430; Active cases at 7,080

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 513 new total COVID-19 cases reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Thursday, bringing the state’s total case count to 173,257, up from Wednesday (172,744).

The number of active cases reported on Thursday is at 7,080, up from Wednesday (7,065).

There were 11 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 2,430. While the difference in Wednesday and Thursday’s total deaths is 11, there are 8 new deaths reported in the female category and 6 new deaths in the male category.

Current hospitalizations are at 268, down from Wednesday (271). Total hospitalizations are at 8,831, up from Wednesday (8,801).

Total recovered cases are now at 163,747, up from Wednesday (163,260).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,772,710 total tests reported as of Thursday, up 4,998 from 1,767,712 total tests reported on Wednesday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.5% for Dec. 7 – 13.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 65 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,157 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

As of Thursday, 66.20% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 54.81% have completed the vaccination series. 23.13% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 594,356 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 426,050 of the Moderna vaccine and 34,986 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 168,123 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 238,016 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 82,666 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 65,390 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 1,882 have received a Janssen booster.