COVID-19 in South Dakota: 512 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,357; Active cases at 7,572

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 512 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, bringing the state’s total case count to 168,271, up from Thursday (167,759).

While the difference in the total case count reported Friday and Thursday equals 512, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (395) and antigen, or new probable, cases (118), there were 513 new cases.

The number of active cases reported on Friday is at 7,572, up from Thursday (7,416).

There were two new deaths reported, bringing the total to 2,357. The two new deaths reported were two men in the 50-59 and 70-79 age range from Brown and Brule Counties.

Current hospitalizations are at 247, down from Thursday (248). Total hospitalizations are at 8,523, up from Thursday (8,490).

Total recovered cases are now at 158,342, up from Thursday (157,988).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,726,609 total tests reported as of Friday, up 5,463 from 1,721,146 total tests reported on Thursday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 16.4% for Nov. 25 – Dec. 1.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 60 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,084 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

On Wednesday, November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

As of Friday, 65.06% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 53.89% have completed the vaccination series. 16.39% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 570,909 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 410,946 of the Moderna vaccine and 33,992 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 167,433 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 232,241 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 71,617 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 54,818 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 1,475 have received a Janssen booster.