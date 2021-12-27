COVID-19 in South Dakota: 509 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,469; Active cases at 7,224

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 13 new COVID-19 deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Monday.

Monday’s update includes data from 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, to 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 23.

The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota is now at 2,469. The new deaths were 8 men and 5 women in the following age ranges: 30-39 (1); 50-59 (3); 60-69 (1); 70-79 (2) and 80+ (6).

There were 509 new total COVID-19 cases reported Monday, bringing the state’s total case count to 176,186, up from Thursday (175,677).

The number of active cases reported on Monday is at 7,224, up from Thursday (7,090).

Current hospitalizations are at 244, up from Thursday (237). Total hospitalizations are at 8,993, up from Thursday (8,973).

Total recovered cases are now at 166,493, up from Thursday (166,131).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,798,962 total tests reported as of Thursday, up 5,484 from 1,793,478 total tests Thursday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.2% for Dec. 17 – 23.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 64 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,243 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On Dec. 22, the state reported its first Omicron variant case as a man in his 20s from Minnehaha County.

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 67.17% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 55.42% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 25.4% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 608,703 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 434,980 of the Moderna vaccine and 35,464 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 168,883 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 241,154 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 90,868 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 72,056 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,066 have received a Janssen booster.