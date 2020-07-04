1  of  2
Governor Noem’s close contact with Trump staffer who tested positive for COVID-19
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 50 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 97; Active cases at 869

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has 50 new coronavirus cases, according to the South Dakota Department of Health website on Saturday. The state has now passed 7,000 total positive cases.

There were 7,028 positive cases an increase from Friday’s 6,978.

Active cases increased to 869 from Friday (832).

The number of people hospitalized decreased to 54 from 58 on Friday.

The total number of recoveries increased to 6,062 from Friday’s 6,049. Deaths remain at 97.

The total of all hospitalized increased to 689 from 687 on Friday.

The total negative tests were at 76,802. Friday’s negative test total was 76,015.  

