COVID-19 in South Dakota: 5 total new cases; Death toll remains at 2,026; Active cases at 170

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No new deaths and another drop in active coronavirus cases were reported in Wednesday’s COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Wednesday, five new total cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,382, up from Tuesday (124,377).

While the difference in the total case count reported Wednesday (124,382) and Tuesday (124,377) equals five, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (10) and antigen, or new probable, cases (0), there were 10 new cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota remains at 2,026.

Active cases are now at 170, down from Tuesday (186).

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 28, compared to Tuesday (29). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,925.

Total recovered cases are now at 122,186, up from Tuesday (122,165).

There are 170 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1., two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 360,801, up from Tuesday (360,486).

There were 320 new persons tested in the data reported Wednesday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of .1%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 1.7%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is .8%.

As of Wednesday, 55.98% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 51.28% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 36,290 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 293,456 of the Moderna vaccine and 21,613 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 142,014 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 172,241 who have received two doses of Pfizer.