SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Five new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up five to 3,214. New deaths reported include two men and three women in the following age ranges: 70-79 (3) and 80+ (5). Deaths were reported in the following counties: Codington, Lawrence, McCook and Minnehaha (2).

Active cases are now at 327, down from 355 from the week before. There were 435 new cases reported in the past week.

As of October 5, 2022, the DOH has updated its COVID-19 dashboard weekly on Wednesdays. The information on community spread is no longer available on the South Dakota DOH page; instead, users are directed to the CDC tracker.

There are 48 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is up from last week (41). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 12,688 total people who have been hospitalized.

The state’s total case count is now at 281,443 up from last week (281,008). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The number of recovered cases is at 277,902.

The DOH now directs users to the CDC page for vaccination information.