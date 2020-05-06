COVID-19 in South Dakota: 5 new deaths reported in Minnehaha County, active cases decrease

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The latest COVID-19 test result numbers as of 11:15 a.m. Wednesday show the state with 29 total deaths in the state.

The five new deaths reported are all in Minnehaha County, one male and four females.

Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota stand at 773, a decrease of 29 from Tuesday (802).

There are now 2,779 total positive cases, up 58 from Tuesday (2,721). Recoveries reached 1,977, up 82 from Tuesday (1,895).

Current hospitalizations are at 72, down three from Tuesday (75). Total hospitalizations are now at 230, up 10 from Tuesday (220).

Negative tests are now at 16,637, up 336 from Tuesday (16,301). There was 394 tests reported on Wednesday.

Stay with KELOLAND News more coverage online and on-air.