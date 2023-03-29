SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Five new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up five to 3,209. New deaths reported include two men and three women in the following age ranges: 60-69, 70-79 and 80+ (3). Deaths were reported in the following counties: Brown, Hamlin, Kingsbury, Pennington and Tripp.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Active cases are now at 355, down from 418 from the week before. There were 601 new cases reported in the past week.

As of October 5, 2022, the DOH has updated its COVID-19 dashboard weekly on Wednesdays. The information on community spread is no longer available on the South Dakota DOH page; instead, users are directed to the CDC tracker.

There are 41 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is down from last week (44). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 12,667 total people who have been hospitalized.

The state’s total case count is now at 281,008 up from last week (280,525). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The number of recovered cases is at 277,444.

The DOH now directs users to the CDC page for vaccination information.