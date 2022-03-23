SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health has shifted to reporting new COVID-19 data once a week as case numbers have fallen below 50 per 100,000. New numbers will be reported on Wednesdays going forward.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported five COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,880, up from Friday (2,875). The new deaths include four men and one woman in the following age ranges: 30-39 (1); 50-59 (2); 60-69 (1); and 80+ (1). The deaths were reported in the following counties: Minnehaha, Oglala Lakota, Pennington and Todd Counties.

Active cases are now at 2,426, down from Friday (2,597).

For the week of March 10, 20 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 64 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from Friday (70). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,693 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 111 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 236,955, up from Friday (236,845). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 4.8% for March 10 – 16.

The number of recovered cases is at 231,649.

There have been 1,714 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 980.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 71.57% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.69% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 32.73% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 674,234 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 469,619 of the Moderna vaccine and 37,659 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 174,551 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 258,530 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 117,913 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 90,568 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,688 have received a Janssen booster.