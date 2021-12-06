COVID-19 in South Dakota: 492 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,371; Active cases at 7,682

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 492 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, bringing the state’s total case count to 168,763, up from Friday (168,271).

The number of active cases reported on Monday is at 7,682, up from Friday (7,572).

There were 14 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 2,371. The new deaths include six men and eight women in the following age groups: 30-39 (1); 50-59 (4); 60-69 (2); 70-79 (2); 80+ (5). Deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings (1); Brown (2); Buffalo (1); Codington (1); Dewey (1); Kingsbury (1); McCook (1); and Minnehaha (6).

Current hospitalizations are at 246, down from Friday (247). Total hospitalizations are at 8,543, up from Friday (8,523).

Total recovered cases are now at 158,710, up from Friday (158,342).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,730,929 total tests reported as of Monday, up 4,320 from 1,726,609 total tests on Friday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 15.2% for Nov. 26 – Dec. 2.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 60 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,084 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On Wednesday, November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

As of Friday, 65.16% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 53.99% have completed the vaccination series. 16.72% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 573,439 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 412,843 of the Moderna vaccine and 34,096 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 167,537 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 232,960 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 72,990 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 56,206 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 1,518 have received a Janssen booster.