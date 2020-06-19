COVID-19 in South Dakota: 49 new positive cases; Death toll up to 81; Active cases at 801

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus in South Dakota went up by three on Friday, according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 49 new positive cases announced on Friday, bringing the state total to 6,158, up from Thursday (6,109). Total recoveries are at 5,276, up 55 from Thursday (5,221).

Active cases are at 801, down nine from Thursday (810).

Current hospitalizations are at 95, up two from Thursday (93). Total hospitalizations increased to 589, up four from Thursday (585).

The new deaths were all women in the 80+ age group.

Total negative tests are at 65,035 throughout the pandemic.