Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 49 new positive cases; Death toll up to 81; Active cases at 801

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 49 new positive cases; Death toll up to 81; Active cases at 801

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus in South Dakota went up by three on Friday, according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health. 

There were 49 new positive cases announced on Friday, bringing the state total to 6,158, up from Thursday (6,109). Total recoveries are at 5,276, up 55 from Thursday (5,221). 

Active cases are at 801, down nine from Thursday (810). 

Current hospitalizations are at 95, up two from Thursday (93). Total hospitalizations increased to 589, up four from Thursday (585). 

The new deaths were all women in the 80+ age group.

Total negative tests are at 65,035 throughout the pandemic.

See More

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests