COVID-19 in South Dakota: 49 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 123; Active cases at 917

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active coronavirus cases increased in South Dakota for the fifth-straight day, according to Monday’s COVID-19 update from the state department of health.

On Monday, 49 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 8,444, up from Sunday (8,395). Total recoveries are now at 7,404, up 40 from Sunday (7,364).

Active cases increased to 917 from Sunday (908).

Current hospitalizations are at 47, down from Sunday (48). Total hospitalizations are at 806, up from Sunday (801).

The death toll remained at 123.

Total people testing negative changed down to 98,383 from 98,531 on Sunday. State epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said South Dakota has changed negative testing to total negative persons. On Monday, he said South Dakota has reported 132,613 total tests. From those tests, there’s been 106,827 total unique persons tested.

For total unique persons, there have been 8,444 positive cases and 98,383 negative persons.

Minnehaha County reported 18 new positive cases on Monday.