COVID-19 in South Dakota: 486 total new cases; Death toll at 2,303; Active cases at 6,775

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were six new COVID-19 deaths reported in Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health, bringing the total to 2,303, up from 2,297 on Wednesday.

The new deaths were four men and two women, all in the 80+ age group.

There were 486 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, bringing the state’s total case count to 161,960, up from Wednesday (161,474).

The number of active cases reported on Thursday is at 6,775, up from Wednesday (6,663).

Current hospitalizations are at 246, up from Wednesday (239). Total hospitalizations are at 8,233, up from 8,211 on Wednesday.

Total recovered cases are now at 152,882, up from Wednesday (152,514).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,673,424 total tests reported as of Thursday, up 4,677 from 1,668,747 total tests reported on Wednesday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 15.7% for Nov. 10 – 16.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 63 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 868 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of 38 over the previous report.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Thursday, 70.08% the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.93% have completed the vaccination series. 13.90% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 542,436 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 387,000 of the Moderna vaccine and 32,628 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 165,102 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 226,489 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 59,188 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 39,003 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 965 have received a Janssen booster.

The state is also reporting data for the number of children under 12 years of age who have received a vaccine. It shows 6,420 have gotten the vaccine, which is 4.38% of that population.