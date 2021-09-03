COVID-19 in South Dakota: 483 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,072; Active cases at 5,970

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 400 new COVID-19 cases were announced in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 483 new total cases reported on Friday. The state’s total case count is now at 133,855, up from Thursday (133,372).

Active cases are now at 5,970, up from Thursday (5,688).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,072, up from Thursday (2,069). The new death was a man in the 60-69 year age group.

Current hospitalizations are at 230 up from Thursday (218). Total hospitalizations are now at 6,902, up from Thursday (6,870).

Total recovered cases are now at 125,813, up from Thursday (125,613). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 15.5% for Aug. 26 through September 1.

The state health department has removed the “total persons negative” column from its COVID-19 Dashboard Tables tab. DOH spokesman Daniel Bucheli told KELOLAND News the department will provide a “Total Persons Tested” and “Total Tests Reported” table each month. South Dakota Department of Health to report persons tested, total tests for COVID-19 in monthly report.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There’s been 1,382,132 total tests reported as of Friday, up 4,748 from 1,377,384 total tests on Thursday.

57 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

The total number of cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota is at 140.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 16 cases of B.1.429 and B.1427 variants (Epsilon variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Friday, 62.22% of the population 12-year-olds and above has received at least one dose while 56.61% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 417,692 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 311,052 of the Moderna vaccine and 26,777 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 149,820 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 198,584 who have received two doses of Pfizer.

The number of people who completed the Pfizer vaccine went up by 497 patients; 157 people completed the Moderna vaccine series.