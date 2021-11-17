COVID-19 in South Dakota: 482 total new cases; Death toll at 2,297; Active cases at 6,663

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health, bringing the total to 2,297, up from 2,294 on Tuesday.

The new deaths include one man and two women in the following age groups: 2 in the 70-79 age group, 1 in the 60-69 age group.

There were 482 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total case count to 161,474, up from Tuesday (160,992).

The number of active cases reported on Wednesday is at 6,663, up from Tuesday (6,534).

Current hospitalizations are at 239, up from Tuesday (236). Total hospitalizations are at 8,211, up from 8,188 on Tuesday.

Total recovered cases are now at 152,514, up from Tuesday (152,164).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,668,747 total tests reported as of Wednesday, up 4,112 from 1,664,635, total tests reported as of Tuesday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 15.5% for Nov. 9 – 15.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 63 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 830 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of 39 over the previous report.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Wednesday, 69.86% the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.83% have completed the vaccination series. XX13.09% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 541,239 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 384,810 of the Moderna vaccine and 32,519 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 164,875 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 226,343 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 58,535 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 37,416 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 940 have received a Janssen booster.

The state is also reporting updated numbers for the number of children under 12 years of age who have received a vaccine. It shows 6,188 have gotten the vaccine, which is 4.22% of that population.