COVID-19 in South Dakota: 48 total new cases; Death toll remains 2,004; Active cases at 421

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active coronavirus cases continued to drop according to Wednesday’s update from the state Department of Health.

On Wednesday, 48 new cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,071 up from Tuesday (124,023).

Active cases are now at 421, down from Tuesday (448).

There were no new deaths reported on Wednesday. The death toll remains at 2,004.

The DOH did change the sex and age range categories of those who have died. On Wednesday, the DOH added a new death to the male category and subtracted one from the female category. One death was removed from the 40-49 and 60-69 age ranges and two deaths were added to the 70-79 age range, while the total deaths due to COVID-19 in the state remained the same. Deaths listed in Clark (1) and Todd (1) counties were removed, and one death each was added to Brown and Hughes counties.

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 48, compared to Tuesday (41). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 7,572.

Total recovered cases are now at 121,646, up from Tuesday (121,571).

There are 156 cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1., two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 354,408, up from Tuesday (353,982).

There were 474 new persons tested in the data reported Wednesday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 10%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 3.5%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 4.2%.

As of Wednesday, 54% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 48.95% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 342,902 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 285,750 of the Moderna vaccine and 19,859 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 136,910 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 162,730 who have received two doses of Pfizer.