COVID-19 in South Dakota: 48 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 123; Active cases at 895

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota remained at 123, according to the latest daily update from the state department of health. 

There were 48 new positive cases of coronavirus announced on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 8,492, up from Monday (8,444). Total recoveries from the virus increased to 7,474, 70 more than Monday (7,404). 

Active cases, which have risen the previous 5 days, decreased to 895 from Monday (917). 

Current hospitalizations increased to 49, up from Monday (47). Total hospitalizations increased to 808, up from Monday (806). 

Total negative persons tested was listed at 98,999, up from Monday (98,383). 

There were 664 total test results reported on Monday.

