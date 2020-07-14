Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 48 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 109; Active cases at 864

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 48 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 109; Active cases at 864

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Data from the South Dakota Department of Health shows the latest COVID-19 case count in the state.

On Tuesday, 48 new positive test results were reported, bringing the state’s total to 7,572, up from Monday (7,524). There are now 6,599 total recoveries, 56 more than Monday (6,543).

Active cases decreased to 864 from Monday (872). 

Current hospitalizations are at 62, down one from Monday (63). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are 744, up from Monday (742). 

The death toll remained at 109.

Negative test results are at 84,592, up from Monday (83,854). 

There were a total of 786 new tests were reported Tuesday.

See More

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests