COVID-19 in South Dakota: 48 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 109; Active cases at 864

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Data from the South Dakota Department of Health shows the latest COVID-19 case count in the state.
On Tuesday, 48 new positive test results were reported, bringing the state’s total to 7,572, up from Monday (7,524). There are now 6,599 total recoveries, 56 more than Monday (6,543).
Active cases decreased to 864 from Monday (872).
Current hospitalizations are at 62, down one from Monday (63). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are 744, up from Monday (742).
The death toll remained at 109.
Negative test results are at 84,592, up from Monday (83,854).
There were a total of 786 new tests were reported Tuesday.
