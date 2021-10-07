COVID-19 in South Dakota: 474 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,170; Active cases at 6,716

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 450 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 474 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, bringing the state’s total case count to 147,469, up from Wednesday (146,955).

The number of active cases went down to 6,716 from Wednesday (6,735).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,170, up three from Wednesday (2,167). The deaths were three men in the following age ranges: 30-39 (1); 40-49 (1) and 60-69 (1).

Current hospitalizations are at 213, down from Wednesday (221). Total hospitalizations are now at 7,531, up from Wednesday (7,514).

Total recovered cases are now at 138,583, up from Wednesday (138,093). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 14.1% for Sept. 29 through Oct. 5.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,523,454 total tests reported as of Thursday, up 4,532 from 1,518,922 total tests reported Wednesday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 54 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There was one confirmed cases of the Delta variant added on Thursday. The total is now at 615 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Thursday, 64.65% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 59.02% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 442,871 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 318,567 of the Moderna vaccine and 28,325 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 153,540 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna, an increase of 120 over the previous report. There’s been 211,134 persons have received two doses of Pfizer, up 340 people.