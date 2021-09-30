COVID-19 in South Dakota: 472 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,142; Active cases at 7,388

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 472 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, bringing the state’s total case count to 145,018, up from Wednesday (144,546).

While the difference in the total case count reported Thursday and Wednesday equals 472, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (349) and antigen, or new probable, cases (125), there were 474 new cases.

Active cases are now at 7,388, down from Wednesday (7,461).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,142. The nine deaths include seven men and two women.

Current hospitalizations are at 214, up from Wednesday (205). Total hospitalizations are now at 7,411, up from Wednesday (7,378).

Total recovered cases are now at 135,488, up from Wednesday (134,952). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.7% for Sept. 22 through Sept. 28.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,501,011 total tests reported as of Thursday, up 5,208 from 1,495,803 total tests reported Wednesday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 59 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are 337 confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Thursday, 64.16% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.55% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 438,520 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 317,292 of the Moderna vaccine and 28,105 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 152,896 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna, an increase of 136 over the previous report. There’s been 209,038 persons have received doses of Pfizer, up 325 people.