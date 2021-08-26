COVID-19 in South Dakota: 471 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,060; Active cases at 3,655

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 450 new COVID-19 cases were announced in Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There was 471 new total cases reported on Thursday. The state’s total case count is now 130,337, up from Wednesday (129,866).

While the difference in the total case count reported Thursday and Wednesday equals 471, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (431) and antigen, or new probable, cases (41), there were 472 new cases.

Active cases are now at 3,655, up from Wednesday (3,416).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,060, up from Wednesday (2,059). The death is a woman in the 80+ age group.

Current hospitalizations are at 156, up from Wednesday (145). Total hospitalizations are now at 6,736, up from Wednesday (6,717).

Total recovered cases are now at 124,622, up from Wednesday (124,391). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 17.2% for Aug. 18 through Aug. 24.

Starting Monday, the state health department removed the “total persons negative” column from its COVID-19 Dashboard Tables tab. DOH spokesman Daniel Bucheli told KELOLAND News the department will provide a “Total Persons Tested” and “Total Tests Reported” table each month. South Dakota Department of Health to report persons tested, total tests for COVID-19 in monthly report

The last total persons negative was at 380,535 on Friday. The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There’s been 1,349,864 total tests reported Thursday, up 4,132 from Wednesday (1,345,732).

Forty-four of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

The total number of cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota is at 80.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 16 cases of B.1.429 and B.1427 variants (Epsilon variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Thursday, 61.40 % of the population 12-year-olds and above has received at least one dose while 55.9% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 409,658 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 309,172 of the Moderna vaccine and 26,278 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 148,967 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 195,019 who have received two doses of Pfizer.

There were 231 new persons who completed the Pfizer series as of Thursday, while 46 persons completed the Moderna series.