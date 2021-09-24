COVID-19 in South Dakota: 470 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,125; Active cases at 7,704

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An additional 10 deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

With 470 new total COVID-19 cases reported Friday, the state’s total case count is now at 142,800, up from Thursday (142,330).

Active cases are now at 7,704, down from Thursday (7,725).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,125, up 10 from Thursday (2,115). The deaths include eight men and two women in the following age ranges: 40-49 (2), 50-59 (2), 60-69 (3), 70-79 (2) and 80+ (1).

Current hospitalizations are at 190, down from Thursday (203). Total hospitalizations are now at 7,290, up from Thursday (7,263).

Total recovered cases are now at 132,971, up from Thursday (132,490). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.4% for September 16 through September 22.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,477,309 total tests reported as of Friday, up 5,284 from 1,472,025 total tests reported Thursday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 58 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are 326 confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Friday, 63.81% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.22% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 434,232 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 315,956 of the Moderna vaccine and 27,887 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 152,257 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna, an increase of 144 over the previous report. 206,951 persons have received two doses of Pfizer, up 476 people.